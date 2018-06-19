Add some Whiskey to your pies, MAN DAY

SAN ANTONIO - If you have had bread from San Antonio restaurants then there is a good chance that you have had the amazing bread made by Lucas and Tina at The Bread Box.

The Bread Box is also a fully serviced restaurant that serves breakfast and lunch as well as brunch on the weekends.

Once, you have finished your meal you can have one of their delicious desserts like the apple pie with whiskey that Lucas prepared on SA Live.

So, treat your taste buds and head over to The Bread Box.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.