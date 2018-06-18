Addicted to Fin Addict Angler

SAN ANTONIO - Fin Addict Angler is a fun and educational way for kids to understand and appreciate the balance of fishing and respecting our water.

As their website states:

Our clinics offer anglers a place to bond with others in fellowship who share the same passion for fishing. We promote stewardship of the land that inspires men and women of all ages to adventure in one of life's oldest necessity and pass-time activity - FISHING!

Fin Addict Angler looks to make people not only better anglers but better humans overall.

