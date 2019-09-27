Adopt a Chihuahua at Texas Chihuahua Rescue

SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Chihuahua Rescue is helping small dogs live big dreams.

A second building for the Texas Chihuahua Rescue is putting the nonprofit on track to save 1,000 dogs in 2020.

Building two comes approximately one year after building one was completed, according to a spokesperson with the shelter.

Chihuahuas race to be top dog

“We’re always looking for foster families,” the spokesperson said.

The shelter isn’t open to the public but future puppy parents can apply online at TexasChihuahuaRescue.org.

