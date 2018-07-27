Adopt a Dachshund!

SAN ANTONIO - Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas is an all-volunteer group in the heart of Texas that is dedicated to the health, welfare, and happiness of their dachshund friends.

They are based in Central and South Central Texas and have volunteers in many parts of Texas, and they must rely heavily on donations and contributions, which are a necessity in order to continue to be able to pay the costs of veterinary care and other necessary expenses for each of our dachshunds.

Diamond Dachshund has rescued, rehabilitated and placed from 100 to 200 dachshunds each year since our incorporation in 2003.

They strive to find the right home for each dog's individual personality and needs so that the placement is permanent and both the dogs and the families who adopt them are equally happy.



