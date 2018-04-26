Ain't no party like a MARIACHI PARTY

SAN ANTONIO - Everyone knows a celebration isn't a celebration without some mariachi music!

The San Antonio Mariachi Academy mission is:

"to provide an avenue for students to explore their musical talents and creativity through the art of mariachi."

"We take great pride in teaching our youth the music of our heritage while exposing them to an environment where communication, teamwork, self-discipline, accountability, leadership and passion are what drives our programs. We make learning fun and easy! "

This academy also provides weekly classes and private lessons. Don't worry about your age, they welcome adults to take part of the musical lessons as well.

For more information about San Antonio Mariachi Academy click here.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.