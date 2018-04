The Alamo City Pit Bull Rescue and Rehabilitation is turning five!

Their mission is to find Pit Bulls and other bully breeds forever homes.

Bring the entire family and Fido out to The Roundup Outdoor Music Venue on May 19th to celebrate this PAW-some milestone with ACPBR!

For volunteer and adoption information visit www.AlamoCityPitBull.org.

