Alligator spotting!

SAN ANTONIO - Looking for something fun to do this weekend?

Check out the Hunters Extravaganza today-Sunday at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall!

Trade show hours

Friday: 3-8 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

You can receive free entry if you are the following:

Military, first-responders, police

Children under 12

TTHA members on Friday

For more information, visit TTHA.com or call 210-523-8500.

Texas Trophy Hunters Association is a member-based organization that focuses on preserving and promoting the hunting and outdoor industry through the publishing of The Journal magazine, Trophy Hunters TV and the Hunters Extravaganza trade shows.

