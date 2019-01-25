Almost extinct, now this American icon is thriving

Here are a few facts about the American bison:

On May 9, 2016, President Obama signed the National Bison Legacy Act into law, officially making the American bison the national mammal of the United States.

American bison are North America's largest terrestrial animals Bison stand some 5 to 6.5 feet tall at the shoulder and can tip the scales at over a ton.

Bison may be big, but they’re also fast. They can run up to 35 miles per hour. Plus, they’re extremely agile. Bison can spin around quickly, jump high fences and are strong swimmers.

You can judge a bison’s mood by its tail. When it hangs down and switches naturally, the bison is usually calm. If the tail is standing straight up, it may be ready to charge.

