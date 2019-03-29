Andrea Rappaport and Jen Tobias Struski bust a mom move!

SAN ANTONIO - Andrea Rappaport, comedian, social media personality, mom and daughter of the former radio voice of the Spurs Jay Howard, teaches Jen some mom moves in a fun dance-off on SA Live! WARNING: This might have you dancing at home, too.

Rappaport is a San Antonio native who graduated from NESA. She moved to Chicago, where she performed at the Second City Conservatory, basically an improv institution that pumped out the likes of Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Stephen Colbert.

She's a wife and the mother of two toddler sons. She lives with her family in the northern suburbs of Chicago and co-owns a small business, Flawless Beauty Chicago. You can follow her on Instagram and Facebook. Her handle is @andreadoesntgiveaduck.

