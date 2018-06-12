Appetizers & "Pop" tails!

SAN ANTONIO - Hotel Valencia brings a great way for the adults to cool down this summer!

They take your favorite fruit flavored alcoholic drinks and soak popsicles in them, giving you a cold and tasty treat, but do not let the kids try it.

Also Dorrego's, a part of Hotel Valencia, brings in their delicious Argentinian cuisine and gives SA Live a taste of the Argentine chorizo topped with padron peppers.

Making a exceptional dessert that goes great with a fruity "pop" tail.

