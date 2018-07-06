Are You Achin' For Some Bacon?!

SAN ANTONIO - Bacon Me Crazy food truck specializes in all things pork - like their Cuban pork tater tot nachos they call, “totchos.”

Tater tots get deep-fried and poured into a basket.

Then - American cheese and cheddar cheese get melted together in a saucepan.

Slow-cooked Cuban pork covers the top of the tater tots. Then the melted cheese gets poured on top.

Scratch-made ranch dressing and jalapeños finish off this delicious porky masterpiece.

Their signature burger is the bomb burger - a half pound all beef patty stuffed with cream cheese bacon and cheddar cheese.

It gets topped with more cheese, a handful of freshly cooked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise all on toasted buns and topped with a jalapeño popper.

Their side items include bacon packed egg rolls and deep-fried loaded baked potato balls.

The truck gets operated by Debbie Gray and her daughter Erica Gray - and has been roaming the streets of San Antonio since late last year.

chin’ for some bacon?! catch up with bacon me crazy on Facebook and Instagram to find out where they will be next!

