Avo-Kidding Me? This Place Is Delicious & Healthy!

SAN ANTONIO - Avocado Cafe & Juice Bar is a family-owned restaurant that seamlessly blends good home cooking with healthy ingredients.

"It's like coming to grandma's and that's how we want you to feel," said owner Gale Goodman-Floyd.

After their service in the military - the Floyd family opened the cafe in 2012.

The cafe uses organic ingredients in a majority of their food -and the customers love it - plus - they have a killer avocado milkshake.

Their JS Signature sandwich is a hot pressed chicken, cheese, tomato, ranch dressing, avocado, applewood smoked bacon masterpiece that is soul-warming and delicious.

Also on the menu is their vegan, gluten-free, peanut butter chocolate cake that is out of this world.

Have a dietary restriction? No problem. The cafe can create a special meal just for you. This dish is called a 'Suprise Me.'

The restaurant is an old home that was built in the 1800’s. It is decorated with furniture and decor that the Floyd family acquired while moving around in the military.

The family-friendly environment and great food make the avocado cafe and juice bar a one-of-a-kind stop on the edge of the hill country - one worth visiting every day to get their avocado shake, delicious vegan, and gluten-free peanut butter chocolate cake and that monster JS Signature sandwich.

The Avocado Cafe is located at 18771 FM2252, San Antonio, TX 78266.

To get more information about the cafe, head to their website.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.