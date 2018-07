SAN ANTONIO - Charlotte Wenham shows off the perfect products to make any new parent's lives easier.

She is a leader involving products that promote the health and well-being of children.

More Lifestyle on SA Live Getting Fit with Bands

In this clip she shows off multiple useful gadgets to have when you have a little one at home.

As a parent you never want to be caught unprepared, so make sure you get all the little things you need to make your home a great environment.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.