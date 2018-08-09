Back to School Crafts

SAN ANTONIO - DIY Back to School Made Easy

For over a decade, Lifestyle and Crafting expert Adeina Anderson has been a trusted source of information on creating easy and fun home décor projects, holiday crafts, tips on party planning ideas and DIY projects for millions of television viewers and newspaper, magazine, and web readers.

Adeina show SA Live how to creat a book mark and key chain for under $1, a couple different ways to stay organized for under $2, treat to make the kids happy when they get home from school, and fun pencil topper with a cute pencil holder.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.