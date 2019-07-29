Back to school in style with Adeina Anderson

SAN ANTONIO - Getting in the swing of things for back to school can be tough. Luckily, Adeina Anderson has many helpful tips and crafts that can help make back to school exciting for parents and kids!

Your local dollar store has many materials to make quick and easy DIY crafts that can help your child get creative and ready for school. You can help them make a locker survival kit, a picture frame or even a school time capsule! These projects will help make the transition from summer time to school time easier.

