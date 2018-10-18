Backwoods BBQ - GRILLED CHEESE FESTIVAL

SAN ANTONIO - Backwoods BBQ

It’s a classic after-school snack -- except way bigger and more delicious. Backwoods BBQ and Tacos has just what you need to satisfy your grilled cheese cravings.

Their diverse menu features many items that will make your mouth water and your taste buds beg for more. Their most popular items includes the Alyssa Rose special, which a brisket grilled cheese sandwich topped off with homemade mac and cheese. YUM!

Another popular item is the hot Cheetos brisket grilled cheese sandwich. It’s filled with Backwoods BBQ’s traditional Texas-style brisket, cheese and it's topped off with Hot Cheetos. Don't forget to dip it in cheese sauce for an even bigger explosion of flavor!

But grilled cheese isn’t their only specialty. They also make amazing tacos great for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Darryl Johnson, executive chef of Backwoods BBQ is culinary-trained and sure to deliver delicious dishes.

Whichever way you decide to enjoy Backwoods BBQ, their meat is always cooked to perfection and has been for four generations. In fact, owner Joshua Medina wants to thank his father, Richard Medina, for helping him learn how to become a pitmaster. Clearly, he learned from the master.

To catch them on SA Live, you can watch here! You can follow Backwoods BBQ on Instagram and Facebook to keep up with their latest twists on barbecue and tacos. And if you have any suggestions for where they can go, be sure to reach out to them. They are currently seeking a permanent location so everyone can enjoy their culinary creations at the same place every time!

SA Grilled Cheese Festival

You can catch Backwoods BBQ at The San Antonio Grilled Cheese Festival on November 10, 2018 from 1 PM to 5 PM at Historic St. Paul Square. It may sound CHEESY, but you are in for a good time. Enjoy over 10 different vendors who will provide you with a gooey and delicious grilled cheese. Get your tickets now before time runs out!!

