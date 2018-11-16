Barrio Barista - Coffee, Cultura, Comida, y Familia!!

SAN ANTONIO - The best things in life come with a barbacoa grilled cheese.

Barrio Barista

Barrio Barista is a cute coffeehouse with an ambiance that will remind you of your abuelita's house. They specialize in good food, good coffee, and good company.

Owner, Gilbert DeHoyos created Barrio Barista after working in multiple food service positions because his main love in life is coffee. Inspired by his father, Gilbert established the coffeehouse so the west-side community would have a place to enjoy genuinely good food and customer service. He built the establishment with love and dedication and still runs the place with the help of his sons, Brian and Gilbert Jr.

Gilbert Jr. says he loves that his dad is, "a self-starter. He doesn't rely on anyone else. He is very self-sufficient." After working in the corporate world, Gilbert Jr. left his bank job to help his dad run the business. He became a self-taught barista and created all of the social media outlets for the coffeehouse including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter to help make his dads dreams come true.

Brian says that Barrio Barista is very special to him as it is somewhere where people can expect to, "put their lives on hold, live in the moment, and be in the present in the exact space that will help you understand what life's all about." He is inspired by his dad since he created such a unique space perfect for anyone wanting to get away from all the stress of life and enjoy a cup of coffee.

Barrio Barista is located on 3735 Culebra Rd. and open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. So go on out and enjoy coffee, comida, and cultura!

Here, we offer a second home unlike any other with culture and coffee roasting fresh every morning, and some tasty homecooked creations too. We hope to see you soon at your local, neighborhood coffeehouse. Gracias!

