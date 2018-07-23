Beastly Burgers and Spicy Fried Chicken & Pancakes! Yum!

SAN ANTONIO - Munchies, It’s All Good, is a small, hole-in-the-wall diner cranking out some fantastic food - like their quadruple meat quadruple cheeseburger.

The buns get toasted, and the fresh beef patties get grilled on a flat top.

Cheese gets added on top of the patties, and mayo & mustard get brushed on the buns.

The lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle combo gets added on top, and homemade red onion rings get fried to perfection and served on the side.

Also on the menu - spicy fried chicken and pancakes.

Homemade pancakes get sizzlin’ on the flat top, and a marinated chicken breast gets breaded with a kick of spice and deep-fried.

The pancakes get stacked with spicy fried chicken, bacon and a fried egg on top, and it all gets covered in maple syrup and butter and topped with sliced jalapeños.

Owner Alfredo Contreras opened the food joint five years ago and is passionate about his love of serving great food to the people of San Antonio.

“The opportunity came, let's do it, here we are five and a half years later still doing it," said Contreras.

Munchies It’s All Good, is also cranking out house-smoked bbq sandwiches - like their pineapple juice and mayo cole slaw brisket bbq sandwich with pickles, onions and bbq sauce.

Need to cool down? They’re also serving up fresh milkshakes.

Munchies, it’s all good is a hidden gem that’s been waiting for you and your friends to discover it - and the burgers are outstanding.

Munchies It's All Good is located at 5949 Ingram Rd, San Antonio, TX 78228.

To get more information on their catering and other services, head to their Facebook page.

