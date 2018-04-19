Beautiful BALLET performance

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Youth Ballet is a classical ballet school offering the highest caliber of training with a dedicated faculty combining 50 years of professional experience.

Their Mission is:

"to offer dance education to the community at the highest possible standards

while nurturing each student to realize their individual potential and succeed in bringing their dreams into reality."

This month they have an event coming up called Blanca Flor: A Magical Mexican Fairytale Ballet. It will be on April 20th at 7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre.

