Beef Loving Texas? We have a few on SA Live!

SAN ANTONIO - Just think, you could be making these wonderful beef dishes at home too courtesy of Beef Loving Texas so that you can mix up what you're serving for dinner.

Beef Loving Texans is the consumer-facing brand of the Texas Beef Council, which supports the state’s beef industry by increasing beef demand through promotion, research and education.

They want people to support the beef industry while also having some healthy options to go along with is.

You can find all of their recipes at beeflovingtexans.com/ but as far those Bourbon-Glazed Steak Tips go:

Ingredients:

2-3 lb. Top Blade Roast, Flat Iron or Sirloin

¼ cup Worcestershire sauce

¼ cup soy sauce

2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

¼ cup plus 2 Tbsp. honey

½ cup plus 2 Tbsp. bourbon

Spray oil

Salt to taste

Preparation:

Cut beef into 1-inch cubes. If using Top Blade Roast, make sure to cut away and discard the thick membrane that runs through the middle of the roast. Combine Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, ¼ cup honey, and ½ cup bourbon in a bowl or zip top bag. Add the steak tips and refrigerate overnight, or at least 4 hours. Heat a heavy based or cast iron skillet to medium-high heat. Spray with a little oil. Drain the excess marinade from steak tips and discard. Place steak tips in the hot skillet. Cook 5-7 minutes until color develops. Mix remaining bourbon and honey in a small bowl, then pour over steak tips to glaze. Continue cooking until glaze has caramelized and darkened to a rich brown color. The tips should have enough salt from the soy sauce, but you can taste them at this stage and add more salt if needed. Remove from heat, allowing 2-3 minutes to cool, then serve.

Now you are ready to feast the Beef Loving Texans way!

