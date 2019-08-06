Behind the scenes of Alex Wolff's latest film

SAN ANTONIO - Alex Wolff, well known for his recent role in Hereditary and his childhood music group, The Naked Brothers Band, was in San Antonio to attend the San Antonio Film Festival for his directorial debut of his first feature film, The Cat and the Moon. The festival occured July 30 through Sunday.

The film tells the story of a troubled teen who arrives in New York City to temporarily live with a jazz musician who was a friend of his late father while his mother recovers from a drug addiction in rehab. Wolff plays the main character, Nick, who quickly meets a group of other teenagers upon arriving in New York and they show him what the city -- and life -- is all about.

Wolff speaks about his experience as director and star of this film. He built this film from the ground up and he speaks of how surreal it feels to have the movie finally ready to show the world. Wolff says it feels "kind of scary and amazing. It's like my kids going off to college."

The film was shown at the film festival on Wednesday and won the Director's Cut Award. The film will officially be released online on October 25.

