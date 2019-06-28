Live a life of adventure with Bexar Goods Co.

San Antonio - Bexar Goods Co., named after Bexar County, is proud to be a local San Antonio business that makes high-quality handcrafted leather accessories for men. Its goal is to create products that are simple, durable and charming.

Bexar Goods Co. was founded in 2011 by Guy Rubio and his two cousins, Falcon and Christian Craft-Rubio, who strive to provide their customers with products that not only bring them closer to the great outdoors, but also tell their personal stories over time.

Guy Rubio was inspired to start a leather goods company after working as a geologist for five years. During his travels, he made himself a leather satchel to aid his work in the field. From there, he and his cousins began this new adventure, and they haven't looked back since.

Bexar Goods Co. is known for its hand-stitched leather goods such as its popular wallet and Apple watch straps. The wallets come in over 20 styles, leather types and colors.

"There's something kind of nostalgic and worldly to leather as a material. It ages beautifully. [Bexar Goods Co.] is a far superior product to what is around in the masses. It's a hand-stitched process that is much stronger than what a sewing machine can provide," says Rubio.

Every product goes through a meticulous design process, where each piece is precision-cut with a laser machine. The individual pieces are then hand-stitched together to create a final product. Depending on the style, it can take anywhere between 10 minutes to two hours to complete one wallet.

"We're in it for the long haul. We say we build for a life of adventure and so that's why we do it," says Rubio. "Our labor of love for your life of adventure."

Bexar Goods Co. is at 2202 Broadway St. in a converted 1964 Airstream trailer that holds a full selection of products sold online. For more information, you can visit the company's website.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.