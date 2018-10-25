Beyond the Canvas - Texas Body Paint Competition and More!

SAN ANTONIO - Beyond the Canvas

Beyond the Canvas (BTC) takes art to the next level by using people as canvases.

BTC was founded by Tomas Vasquez in 2010. Since then, artists from many different backgrounds have come together to create the large and successful organization it is now.

BTC has many highly skilled and trained artists known for their tattoos, murals, face painting, photography and caricatures. With their wide array of diverse talent, BTC specializes in body painting, special FX, face painting, photography, videography, caricatures and hair and make-up artistry.

Events

Beyond the Canvas hosts a variety of events including workshops, competitions and more!

This Halloween you can get spooky at the BTC at Spooklandia event held at PicaPica Plaza. The event is happening on October 31st starting at 4 p.m. There will be food, a costume contest and lots of fun!

Soon, BTC will also host its annual competition, the Texas Body Paint Competition. You can get your tickets now starting at $30. This event will feature many talented and famous artists including special guest judge Craig Tracy from Skin Wars! The Texas Body Paint Competition will be on November 10th starting at 5 p.m. at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center. Don't miss it!

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.