How to turn stroll in the park into full-body workout

Looking for an easy, inexpensive and effective way to work out? Look no further! Bonny Osterhage, of BodyArchitecture San Antonio, shares ways to get a full-body workout by simply taking a walk in the park.

In order to get a good workout in while walking, you'll want to pick up your pace just a bit and move your arms to increase your heart rate and maximize your burn.

While walking, you can also utilize the surrounding environment to take your workout to the next level. After 10 minutes of walking, stop at a curb, light post base or other elevated surface and try 10 to 15 reps of Bulgarian lunges and calf raises. These low-impact bodyweight workouts will help get you looking toned and lean.

Another way to rev up your workout is through interval training. After three minutes of walking at a slow to medium pace, you can speed-walk for one minute, then repeat the interval as many times as you'd like.

Most parks also have benches that you can use for tricep dips, pushups and step-ups that target the glutes.

Exercising outside is fun and free! Some parks, such as the Woodlawn Lake Park, have even installed weight-training areas with stations such as pullup bars to strengthen arm muscles. What's also great about these stations is that you don't have to worry about adjusting weights because the entire workout utilizes your body weight.

