Boerne Handmade Market - THIS WEEKEND

SAN ANTONIO - Boerne Handmade Market

Come to the Boerne Handmade Market for beautiful hand-made items -- perfect for anyone. The market will host about 85 vendors who specialize in home decor, accessories, clothing and more.

This event starts on Friday, October 26th, with VIP night happening from 7 to 10 p.m. You can enjoy refreshments, live music, lettering classes and early shopping! On Saturday, October 27th, the event picks up again at 9 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.

The Boerne Handmade Market is open to anyone, so it’s great for families! There will be food trucks and snacks available, as well as a playground for kids.

It’s all happening at the Cana Ballroom at 202 W Kronkosky St. Boerne, TX 78006.

You can purchase your tickets now. Don't miss this great opportunity to get your Christmas shopping done early!

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.