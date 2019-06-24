Bonjour Sweet Paris! Crêperie to open at the Shops at La Cantera

San Antonio -
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café is coming soon to San Antonio! Sweet Paris was founded in Houston, Texas, in 2012 with the desire to create the tastiest crêpes and share them with as many people as possible.
After tasting crêpes from around the world and experimenting with different cooking techniques, Sweet Paris developed its signature crêpe recipes. From sweet to savory, Sweet Paris has just the crêpe for your palate.
If you're interested in making crêpes at home, Chef Al Bueno of Sweet Paris has a few tips:
1. When spinning the crêpe, cover as much of the griddle as possible while at the same time spreading the batter as thin as possible. Otherwise, you'll end up with a pancake instead of a crêpe.
2. Fold the crêpe into a perfect triangle by first folding it in half and then folding one corner over the other.
3. The more Nutella, the better!
Sweet Paris' most popular crêpes are the S'mores crêpe if you have a sweet tooth and if you’re looking for something more savory, try the chicken carbonara.
For those who aren't in the mood for crêpes but still want a taste of Paris, Sweet Paris also serves waffles, soups, salads, paninis and milkshakes.
Additionally, the café offers tasty mimosas to drink with your meal. Check out the raspberry, lavender and passion fruit mimosas.
Sweet Paris also has locations in Rice Village, the Woodlands, Katy, College Station, CityCentre, Highland Village and Nuevo Vallarta, with new locations opening soon in San Antonio and Baybrook.
Sweet Paris plans to open its La Cantera location by the end of June. For more information on Sweet Paris, head to their website.
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.