Bowl with WWE superstars, San Antonio celebrities at Malik Rose Bowl Charity event

SAN ANTONIO - Former San Antonio Spur Malik Rose is hosting the 3rd annual Malik Rose Bowl to help raise money for the Salvation Army Emergency Family Shelter.

The two-time NBA champion, along with a multitude of other celebrities will be bowling for charity from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday at Main Event in San Antonio.

Get your bowl on and mingle with the stars, including:

Alberto El Patron - Former WWE Champion

Becky Hammon - Assistant coach for San Antonio Spurs

Jesse Borrego - Actor

Mickie James - WWE Women's Wrestling Champion

Jessie James Leija - 2-time Boxing World Champion

Vickie Guerrero - WWE Superstar

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg

The cast of Texicanas

Check out the SA Live video above and see Mike get dunked by a WWE star.

*Dunk tank was provided by J's Party Rentals.

Rj Marquez gets a preview of the Malik Rose Bowl and challenges some of the Texicanas to a bowling match:

