Bowl with WWE superstars, San Antonio celebrities at Malik Rose Bowl Charity event

SAN ANTONIO - Former San Antonio Spur Malik Rose is hosting the 3rd annual Malik Rose Bowl to help raise money for the Salvation Army Emergency Family Shelter.
The two-time NBA champion, along with a multitude of other celebrities will be bowling for charity from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday at Main Event in San Antonio.
Get your bowl on and mingle with the stars, including:
Alberto El Patron - Former WWE Champion
Becky Hammon - Assistant coach for San Antonio Spurs
Jesse Borrego - Actor
Mickie James - WWE Women's Wrestling Champion
Jessie James Leija - 2-time Boxing World Champion
Vickie Guerrero - WWE Superstar
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg
The cast of Texicanas
Check out the SA Live video above and see Mike get dunked by a WWE star.
*Dunk tank was provided by J's Party Rentals.
