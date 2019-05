SAN ANTONIO - 💅 The reality show parody 'The UnReal Housewives of the Alamo City' is back and this time Bravo's Texicanas are in the mix! 💅

Davida Loca clashes with Texicana stars Penny Ayarzagoitia and Anayancy Nolasco at La Margarita about them taking over Davida's territory.

Bravo's Texicanas airs Tuesdays on Bravo TV at 10/9c.

