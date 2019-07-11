Let's get this bread!

SAN ANTONIO - When you go to a local restaurant and try a dish made with bread, whether it be a simple sandwich or a delicious dessert such as bread pudding, you're most likely eating bread made by Lucas Kent, co-owner of The Bread Box.

Kent and his wife, Tina, began baking bread as a way to provide their kids with fresh food made from local ingredients they could trust. Their natural talent for baking allowed them to create a business out of it, providing bread for several restaurants around town and starting The Bread Box, a local restaurant with popular brunch items.

The most popular dish on the menu is the breakfast club sandwich made with the restaurant's signature milk and honey English muffins. Add locally-sourced eggs from Hondo, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and bacon, and you've got yourself a hearty breakfast.

Kent says the key to creating delicious food is making sure all the ingredients are fresh. His English muffins are made from scratch every day using a high hydration dough that gives it a light and airy texture. Adding milk and honey and griddling it in a little bit of butter makes the muffin extra soft and tasty.

Bring your family to The Bread Box for brunch all day Saturdays and Sundays. In addition to breakfast sandwiches, popular items include the cinnamon roll with cinnamon icing, croque madame made with sourdough bread and Mornay sauce and the turkey club with bacon on Focaccia bread.

The Bread Box is located in The Alley on Bitters. For more information on menu items, head to the company's website.

