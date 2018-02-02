Bring a little SWEETNESS to your loved one this Valentine's

SAN ANTONIO - When a Chemist makes cookies the only thing that MATTERS is taste. (wink) Laura Cells, Owner of Arcadia Cookie Company, worked on her recipe for years just to get the perfect taste.

She provides you with decorated cookies that you can order online from her Facebook page and if you want the cookies naked to decorate yourself she has that option as well.

Arcadia Cookie Company now offers cookie parties! The cookie party includes the whole shebang as in, the naked cookies, flooded cookies, frosting and even tools and stencils to use to decorate. Sounds like fun, right!?

Make sure to leave her a message for your orders at laura@arcadiacookieco.com

