Brunch Gets Wrapped into a Burrito

SAN ANTONIO - Mamma Chilli is home to traditional food from Guadalajara, Mexico and the Tex-Mex influenced behemoth - the Mamma Chilli Burrito.

The Mamma Chilli Burrito gets packed full of seasoned beef, grilled potatoes, bacon, tons of cheese and fresh pico de gallo.

The flour tortilla gets a layer of fresh avocado smeared on the inside before it is wrapped and covered in a special sauce.

It is covered with even more cheese and finished in the oven.

What comes out is a piece of culinary artwork - topped with even more pico de gallo.

Mamma Chilli is a family-owned and operated Mexican restaurant that’s new to the Alamo City.

The name comes from owner and mother Georgina Lopez, who according to her family 'loves spicy food.'

Hand-painted alebrijes - brightly colored mythical creatures from Mexico - decorate the walls by artist and future daughter-in-law Mischa Kuga, who also designed the logo.

Mamma Chilli is located at 15614 Huebner Rd Suite#118, San Antonio, TX 78248.

To get more information on the restaurant, just head to their Facebook page.

