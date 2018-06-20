Buddy V's Italian vegetarian dishes

SAN ANTONIO - It is often difficult for vegetarians to find an Italian food option but thanks to Buddy V's Ristorante that just opened there are plenty of options to try now.

Some of the options are:

Buddy's Caprese with burrata cheese, tomatoes, basil, tomato confit, balsamic reduction and grilled Filone bread

Tomato & Basil Soup with grana padano and focaccia croutons

Margherita Pizza with sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil

Eggplant Parm with crispy eggplant, tomato, mozzarella and parmesan

Cheese Ravioli with ricotta, parmesan cheese and roasted tomato sauce

So if you have been craving vegetarian Italian food or just great food in general head over to Buddy V's Ristorante.

