Burgers, Beer And Smashing Good Eats

Tin Top Burgers and Beer is located in New Braunfels specializing in smashed hamburgers and serves up wines and beers.

There are 10 types of burgers to choose from, from classic to creative. Including, The Swineapple, topped with grilled pineapple and jalapeños, which won burger of the year from Texas Citizen Magazine; The Bloody Mary, dressed with pickles, bacon and a bloody mary-inspired sauce; and The Down The Hatch, with hatch green chilies, onion, bacon and pepper jack cheese.

The restaurant is located at 283 S. Union Ave. in New Braunfels and has a dog friendly patio and a play area for kids. Mention that you saw it on SA Live and get 10% off your total purchase for the month of December. For more information just call 830-507-9138, or visit TinTopBurgers.com.

