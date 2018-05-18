Cafe Zinho great food and coffee and support of Veterans

SAN ANTONIO - Cafe Zinho is all about being family owned and veteran run. Albert Salazar has made an effort to hire other veterans and make them an integral part of the restaurant.

What started as a coffee shop, added delicious food in the form of bunches and wraps, after seeing an opportunity to enter the market.

They love to present a very welcome environment, as the website states:

It is a Portuguese word that means, " a little coffee," but is often used in Brazil to have a much deeper meaning. It is a word that simultaneously means, " welcome."

So from the roots they want to welcome all to a family and veteran supported restaurant.

Go enjoy Cafe Zinho ASAP!

