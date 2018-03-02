Cake Boss bakery weeks away from opening in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Carlo's Bakery, the bakery made famous by the TV show Cake Boss on TLC, is opening its doors at the Shops at La Cantera March 24, 2018.

Owner Buddy Valastro's right-hand man and brother-in-law, Mauro Castano, gave SA Live an inside look at the bakery and described tasty items that San Antonio residents can expect.

"Of course everyone loves the lobster tails," said Castano. "They're very flaky, and the filling is delicious. They're a great dessert."

Proceeds from the opening will go to fund the Lackland Fisher House at Lackland Air Force Base.

To get more information on the bakery, just head to their Facebook page.



