Cakes Couture with some fun baking tips for Fourth of July

SAN ANTONIO - Fourth of July

Fourth of July is just around the corner! Luckily, Rhonda Hollan from Cakes Couture has some great tips and tricks to help create a sweet centerpiece sure to wow guests at your Fourth of July party.

Use a rosette tip will help to achieve the firecracker look.

Don't stress over getting the perfect red or blue, check out Wilton's icing for premade colors.

Use strawberries and blueberries with help make the centerpiece more fresh and colorful.

Cakes Couture

Cakes Couture is a husband and wife duo that specializes in large event cakes. Rhonda Hollan is a trained Italian pastry chef and master decorator, together with her husband James, they awe clients with innovative designs that taste just as amazing as they look. While working on building a store front in New Braunfels, the couple specializes in custom cakes for now.

For more information on Cakes Couture you can contact them for your next special event cake or email Rhonda at rhonda@cakescouture.com. Happy baking!



