Camping and family fun at Brackenridge Park

SAN ANTONIO - Brackenridge Park

Brackenridge Park is centrally located at the heart of San Antonio and is rich with history. The park also offers many different activities for a fun family outing!

Parkgoers can stroll through the park, exercise, ride the train, feed the ducks along the San Antonio River or just relax and enjoy the fresh air! There are also many places surrounding the park perfect for people of all ages including the Japanese Tea Gardens, the San Antonio Zoo, the Witte Museum and the Sunken Garden Theater.

To avoid the stresses of outdoor camping and for a great opportunity to get the family out and about, enjoy a day at Brackenridge Park and be sure to visit the other nearby San Antonio attractions! For more information you can visit them on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Brackenridge Park is located at 3700 N St Mary's St, San Antonio, TX 78212.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.