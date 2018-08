SAN ANTONIO - La Familia Cortez restaurants lets the SA Live crew tryout some of their delicious Sangria infused with oranges and pineapples as well as their award winning michelada.

Also, at La Margarita Restaurant there will be $1 Oyster on Sunday, August 5 in honor of National Oyster Day.

So celebrate and treat yourself to some oysters and cocktails.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.