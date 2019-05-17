Cheers! We're celebrating Fiona's return with cocktails

SAN ANTONIO - Živeli! Fiona is back and we're celebrating with cocktails from Dorćol Distilling Company!

Dorćol co-owner Chris Mobley stopped by Market Square to mix and serve up three signature cocktails offered at his distillery: the day & night, a summer sipper and the pink lady.

Of course, if cocktails aren't your thing, Dorćol is also the home of HighWheel Beerworks, the local brewing side of the business. Check out the spring menu.

Dorćol is named after the Belgrade neighborhood where Mobley's business partner, co-owner Boyan Kalusevic, was born. It's the lone star state's first urban craft distillery.

The Kinsman apricot rakia distilled at Dorćol is a family tradition for Kalusevic. The spirit was named the 2014 highest rated American brandy at the Beverage Testing Institute’s World Spirit Championships in Chicago. Its 90-point gold medal also tied the highest-ever Texas spirit rating.

You can find out more about the distillery on its website.

