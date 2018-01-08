Chicken and waffles and Cuban sandwiches on a taco? Yep!

SAN ANTONIO - Saint City Tacos is one of the newest and most original taco joints in the Alamo city.

Owners Keith Stewart and Dina Salazar opened the taco spot to offer fascinating and unique tacos in the taco capital of the United States.

The restaurant puts a twist on traditional tacos by offering flavors from different regions of the United States that Keith visited when he was a trucker.

Saint City Tacos has it all including the Korean inspired taco named after the capital of South Korea - the Seoul.

The taco starts with beef short ribs seared to a perfect medium temperature in a sauté pan.

The meat is added to a made-fresh-daily tortilla from a local bakery then topped with pickled Napa cabbage, soy lime sauce and sesame seeds.

Don’t be salty seafood lovers - there’s something here for you too.

The Baja taco is a classic take on a fish taco with fun twists like shiner beer battered fish and a spicy Sriracha crema.

My favorite taco on the menu is the chicken and waffles taco.

All white chicken breast meat is dipped in waffle batter and fried to perfection. Butter is slathered on the pillowy tortilla and topped with the fried waffle chicken.

Organic maple & chili pequin syrup is poured over the taco and served on the side.

There are a ton of other tacos on the menu including the monster gringo taco, a combination of every breakfast item, and street-style mini tacos.

So many in fact, I’m sure I’ll be back.

To get more information on Saint City Tacos, just head to their website.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.