Chicken Wings and Philly Cheesesteaks at One Spot

SAN ANTONIO - Wayne’s Wings has been cranking out killer wings and delicious food since 2016 - like their over-the-top Philly cheesesteak.

Shaved ribeye steaks get grilled and seasoned on a flat top.

Onions, peppers, and mushrooms get sautéed and chopped together with the meat - then, American cheese slices get melted on top.

A toasted French baguette scoops it all up for a cheesy, melty masterpiece.

Love fries? How about Philly cheese fries! Hand-cut fries get tossed in cheese, shaved ribeye, mushrooms, peppers and onions.

Dwayne Price opened the wing joint back in 2016 after years of running a food truck and cooking at a small bar.

Dwayne’s recipes and consistent execution have earned him multiple awards - including the prize for the best wings in Texas by Delish.com.

KSAT 12’s Erica Hernandez named it one of her favorite spots for 2017 - so you know I had to try the wings.

Their wings include funnel cake wings - covered in powdered sugar and cinnamon, creeper wings - covered in a bbq sauce made with ghost peppers, Texas honey bee wings - sweet wings that pack a small sting and their garlic parm wings - dusted in garlic seasoning and parmesan and sprinkled with Italian seasonings.

Wayne’s Wings is a true Texas gem - and a San Antonio joint that is a must - must try.

Wayne's Wings is located at 2427 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78218.

Get more information on Wayne's Wings by heading to their Facebook page.

