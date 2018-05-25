Chilito's Express featured in Taco Truck Throwdown

SAN ANTONIO - Chilito's Express brings the flavor and the fun with their delicious cilantro rice and pico de gallo. Served alongside their al pastor taco that they are entering in the 8th annual Taco Truck Throwdown

Local taco trucks will be competing in categories of "Best al Pastor Taco" and "Best Freestyle Taco" which will be voted on by celebrity judges to determine the Grand Champion.

Admission is free and Tacos will only be $1 a piece from 12-4 p.m. and attendees can text in their choice of favorite taco to help crown the "People's Choice winner"

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the VFW Post 76 Veteran Relief Fund.

Dance on down to support Chilito's Express and your other favorite taco trucks at the Taco Truck Throwdown on Sunday, May 27th from 12-8 p.m. at The VFW Post, 7610 10th Street.

