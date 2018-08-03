Chill Out This Weekend at Frozen Treats Fest 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Love ice cream? Love paletas? The 2018 Frozen Treats Fest is where you need to be this weekend.

Tomorrow at 12 PM - 5 PM

Historic St. Paul Square - 1174 East Commerce Street, San Antonio, Texas 78205

EgCollaborations presents San Antonio's 2nd Annual Frozen Treats Fest on Saturday, August 4th, 2018 at the Historic St. Paul Square! Come out from 12pm-5pm to enjoy some of San Antonio's best frozen treats!



IT'S A DAY OF SUMMER FUN FOR KIDS & ADULTS!



Try and buy paletas, milkshakes, ice cream sundaes, snow cones,mangonadas, margaritas, & more from San Antonio's favorite vendors!



VENDORS:

Aloha Shaved Ice, Fruit Cupsand More.

Chongco Thai Rice and Noodles

Cloud Desserts

CRAVE

Flamingo Rey's Island Ice

Fluffy Penguin

Home Team Hot Dogs

Kings Cross Coffee

Milkshake Mode

Olla express café

Paleteria San Antonio

Panifico Bake Shop

Pop'topia Pops

Steel City Pops

Tiki Pops



Sample from all of the city's chilliest treatvendors, enjoy music by The Tailgaters & Colorblog all day, eat local bites, get your face painted with Sparrow Face Painting, play all day with Rent Giant Games, craft custom pencil pouches with Crafthouse Studios! Be sure to grab an event shirt with Cured Printing Company! Come end your summer in the COOLest way possible!



TICKETS

Sold online and day-of or till sell-out. Buy your tickets early to be sure you can attend!

Kids $5// Adults $15

Tickets include entrance into the event & come with a "Passport to Frozen Treats" to sample a treat from all 15 vendors, access to activities, music, drinks, and all vendors all day! A portion of our ticket sales this year will go towards RAICES, the largest immigration legal services provider in Texas.



Kids under 2 - free entrance, no sample card included.



PARKING : Attendees can find parking behind Sunset Station off of Hoefgen Ave or after the train tracks, across the street from 13th Floor. Street parking is free on weekends.