Chocolate, Chamoy & Tons of Joy!

SAN ANTONIO - Ice Ice Baby is one of San Antonio’s newest and most exciting snack shops - cranking out treats like their chocolate-chocolate Oreo ice cream cone.

A hand-dipped oreo ice cream cone gets stuffed with a massive scoop of blue bell chocolate ice cream.

Then, a fudge brownie gets skewered and stuck on top. Oreo cookies and whip cream make it even more irresistible and then it gets covered in Hershey's chocolate syrup.

Mother-daughter duo Loren and Veronica Cuevas run the shop.

Veronica worked at a raspa shop years ago in San Antonio and is handing down the knowledge to Loren.

The store offers tons of Instagram-ready treats that taste as good as they look.

The piña loca is a cored out pineapple packed with Italian strawberry ice - skewers of fruit and gummies - and covered in chamoy.

Love watermelon? They got you covered. Their watermelon treat features a freshly made agua de san dia in a cored out melon with crushed ice, watermelon balls and skewered fruit and gummies

Looking for savory? They have a Hot Cheeto pie using fresh off the husk corn, cojita cheese, Rico queso, crema, and jalapenos.

If you love chamoy - the have a chamoy flavored Italian ice that is out of this world.

Ice Ice Baby can custom make any treat you want and at a very affordable price - so cool down this summer with a crazy - delicious snack that won't hurt your pocket.

Ice Ice Baby is located at 2113 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX 78228.

To get more information, head to their Facebook page.

