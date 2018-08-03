Cinema Drinks!

SAN ANTONIO - Edwards Ridge Distillery, is an American owned and operated distillery deep in the heart of Texas.

Edwards Ridge Distillery prides itself in hand crafting high quality distilled spirits based on American recipes to produce a flavorful and truly American product.

From their custom, all copper still, handmade in Kentucky, to the bottles and packaging, they strive to use only U.S manufactured materials and ingredients whenever possible. The William, Talus Gold and Silver Rums are made 100% on site at the craft distillery in San Antonio, Texas.

Every bottle is hand signed and inspected to ensure that only the best product reaches their customers.

Enjoy neat, on the rocks, or in your favorite cocktail. Edwards Ridge Distillery products can be enjoyed however you prefer.

