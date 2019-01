Does your portrait need a pick-me-up? See how you can brighten up your face with coffee-based and caffeinated beauty products!

Makeup artist Desiree Gonzalez stopped by Market Square to give Mike a few pointers on how to brighten up his face with a caffeinated lotion. She also showed him how to make a DIY lip scrub with coffee grounds!

You can find out more about Gonzalez and check out her portfolio on her Facebook page.

