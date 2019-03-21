Colorful cocktails with Twang

San Patricio with Desert Door Sotol and Twang-A-Rita Unwind Lime

Ingredients:

Twang-A-Rita Unwind Lime

2 oz. Desert Door Texas Sotol

.5 oz. Agave nectar

1 oz. Lime juice

1 oz. Pineapple juice

Ice

Pineapple wedge for garnish

Instructions

Rim glass with Twang-A-Rita Unwind Lime. In a shaker with ice, combine Desert Door Texas Sotol , agave nectar, lime juice, and pineapple juice. Shake and strain over ice, garnish with pineapple wedge.

Lucky Grapefruit Sour with Twang-A-Rita Paloma Love

Ingredients:

Twang-A-Rita Paloma Love

1 kiwi

Ice

½ oz simple syrup

1 oz lime juice

2 oz Irish whiskey

Jarritos Grapefruit Soda (Make sure it’s cold!)

Instructions

Rim Collins glass with Twang-A-Rita Paloma Love. Cut kiwi in half and use a spoon to scoop out the fruit and put it into a shaker filled with ice, along with the lime juice. Pour into glass over ice. Top with Jarritos Grapefruit soda. Stir and garnish with kiwi slice.

Spicy Shamrock Margarita with Twang-A-Rita Sunrise Spice

Ingredients:

Twang-A-Rita Sunrise Spice

3 oz. Sauza Cucumber Chili tequila

3 tbsp. lime juice

1 tsp. agave nectar

1 tbsp. triple sec

1 handful ice

Instructions

Rim rocks glasses with Twang-A-Rita Sunrise Spice. Combine the rest of the ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously. Strain into rimmed glasses.

