Colorful cocktails with Twang

San Patricio with Desert Door Sotol and Twang-A-Rita Unwind Lime
Ingredients:
Twang-A-Rita Unwind Lime
2 oz. Desert Door Texas Sotol
.5 oz. Agave nectar
1 oz. Lime juice
1 oz. Pineapple juice
Ice
Pineapple wedge for garnish
Instructions
Rim glass with Twang-A-Rita Unwind Lime. In a shaker with ice, combine Desert Door Texas Sotol, agave nectar, lime juice, and pineapple juice. Shake and strain over ice, garnish with pineapple wedge.
Lucky Grapefruit Sour with Twang-A-Rita Paloma Love
Ingredients:
Twang-A-Rita Paloma Love
1 kiwi
Ice
½ oz simple syrup
1 oz lime juice
2 oz Irish whiskey
Jarritos Grapefruit Soda (Make sure it’s cold!)
Instructions
Rim Collins glass with Twang-A-Rita Paloma Love. Cut kiwi in half and use a spoon to scoop out the fruit and put it into a shaker filled with ice, along with the lime juice. Pour into glass over ice. Top with Jarritos Grapefruit soda. Stir and garnish with kiwi slice.
Spicy Shamrock Margarita with Twang-A-Rita Sunrise Spice
Ingredients:
Twang-A-Rita Sunrise Spice
3 oz. Sauza Cucumber Chili tequila
3 tbsp. lime juice
1 tsp. agave nectar
1 tbsp. triple sec
1 handful ice
Instructions
Rim rocks glasses with Twang-A-Rita Sunrise Spice. Combine the rest of the ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously. Strain into rimmed glasses.
