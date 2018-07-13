Come as a pair for some great wine pairing.

COMFORT -

Bending Branch Winery opened in 2010 on a beautiful 56-acre estate in Comfort, Texas. It’s less than an hour’s drive from San Antonio. The winery is owned by Dr. Bob Young and his wife, Brenda.

Bending Branch Winery is known for big, bold, dry red wines, and for its unique grape varieties, like Tannat, Souzão, Charbono, Sagrantino, and Picpoul Blanc.

There are two tasting rooms — one at the winery and one in historic downtown Comfort on High Street — that are open Thursday through Sunday. There is live music and a tour at the winery every Saturday afternoon. Private tours are available by appointment. We have a booth every Saturday and first Thursdays at Pearl Farmers Market and Saturdays at the Farmers Market at the Cibolo in Boerne. We also have a wine club, which ships wines in March, October and December.



DATE NIGHT TIPS TO PAIR WINES WITH FOOD

If you’re trying to impress your date, but not stress out, it doesn’t need to be fancy. Order take-out from your favorite restaurant or store and jazz up the presentation at home.

2016 Comfortage Roussanne: Sushi

The acidity is balanced by 100% oak aging, which gives it a full mouthfeel that complements sushi.

Branch Texas Frizzante Rosé: Charcuterie platter of meat, cheese, nuts, bread

This is a fun wine, and everybody loves bubbles, especially pink bubbles! Pick up a selection of meats and cheeses at the store, arrange them on a cheese board, and voila!

2014 Mourvèdre: Pizza with salad

This is a lighter style red, so pair it with something really simple like a pizza.

2014 Texas Tannat: Steak and green beans

Tannat was made for steak. This grape has the most tannin of all the red grapes, so it needs a nice, juicy piece of beef to go with it.

2014 Petite Sirah: Chile relleno

Spice things up with chile relleno and the bold, dark fruit flavors in our Petite Sirah.



BLUES CONCERT

Don’t miss our blues concert with The Peterson Brothers at the winery starting at 6 p.m. on July 21. There will be three food trucks — Conchita’s, Burned Out Pizza & Gyros, and Firehouse Fare. We’ll release a new wine — Branch Texas Frizzante Rosé made from Tannat and Sagrantino.

Tickets cost $20 advance/$25 door and are available at www.bendingbranchwinery.com, on Facebook and Eventbrite. Two dollars from each ticket sold will benefit Camp CAMP, an association that provides recreational programming for children and adults with disabilities in nearby Center Point.



