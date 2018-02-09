CONCERT in a CAVE!? How amazing does that sound?

BOERNE - Who would have known there can be a concert in a cave!? This is an event you don't want to miss out on!

They hold the concerts in a place called "The Throne Room" and from the pictures I've seen it looks phenomenal. But it doesn't stop there, there are other rooms in the cave that look just as great for those selfies and group pictures.

For this event Sing to Love, San Antonio locals "Two Dudes and a Diva" will be performing in the cave to songs you may know and love. Their vocals will blow you away and bring that spark you may have never known you had for opera and classical music theater.

For tickets on this event and more information on a Cave Without a Name you can head to their website and to win two free tickets you can go onto their Facebook where they will be doing a giveaway February 9, 2018 at 5 p.m.

