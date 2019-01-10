Conveniently cook your way to weight loss

In her new cookbook, Brittany Williams gives you the exact recipes she used to lose 125 pounds in a year. All of which she cooked in her Instant Pot.

Her cook book is called the "Instant Loss Cook Book." It contains all 125 recipes she used to lose the weight. Most recipes are dairy and grain free.

In her book Williams also covers deciphering nutrition labels and how she dealt with her own battle with food addiction.

Check out her book here: www.amazon.com/Instant-Loss-Cookbook.

